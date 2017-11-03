Tracks Of The Week: new music from Brian Fallon, Black Country Communion & more

It’s time to get stuck into our latest selection board of brand new rock’n’roll, but first of all let’s look at last week’s top three. In reverse order they are:

3. The Struts – One Night Only

2. Lovehoney – Try To Get Rid Of Me

1. Bad Touch feat. Mollie Marriott – Baby Get It On

But which song will you lot like best this week? We have no idea but we’d sure like to know, so it’s over to you; give our shortlist a spin, have a ponder, then vote for your favourite. We hope you enjoy, once you’ve had a lil’ groove to last week’s first prize winners Bad Touch feat. Mollie Marriott…

Brian Fallon – Forget Me Not

The Gaslight Anthem main main releases his next solo album in February, but for the time being we’ve got this nicely invigorated new single. Blue-collar heartache meets sunkissed Springsteen echoes to rousing, heartwarming effect.

Joe Satriani – Thunder High On The Mountain

Satch is in pensive blues-based mode, a la 1992’s The Extremist, in this latest slice from him upcoming pie of guitar virtuosity, What Happens Next. Crunchy yet brooding, with a gorgeous solo midway through, it shows that the guy’s got plenty of fuel in the tank yet.

Sabotage – Police On My Side

We rather like this retro French lot (no it’s nothing to do with the Black Sabbath album, or the lesser-known Italian heavy metallers of the same name) so were delighted to see this new track from them crop up on our radar. Evidently heartily influenced by the Mount Rushmore of classic rock (Purple Zeppelin, Deep Purple etc etc) they sound rather like a looser, bluesier Rival Sons here. Which clearly we have no problem with. Nice one gents.

Oh Sees – Nite Expo

Who says you can’t still be inventive after 19 albums? This potent cut from Oh Sees’ album Orc blends squidgy synths and heady effects with thrashing guitars and menacing Primus-meets-Krautrock vocals. Plus it’s now accompanied by a trippy, slightly creepy animated video, with a pleasingly macabre hint of Terry Gilliam in the oddball characters and colourful quirks.

Black Country Communion – The Last Song For My Resting Place

OK so the song title doesn’t exactly scream ‘party at BCC’s house’, but this Bonamassa-voiced number is no demure weep-fest. Infused with Celtic violin strains, there’s something of Robert Plant’s more recent, rootsier adventures in The Last Song… It’s tender and folky in places but colossal in others, graduating towards a stellar beefed up bridge section, guitar theatrics included without going overboard. Top stuff.

Pop Evil – Waking Lions

Earnest but riffy and heavy as hell – with a flattering whiff of Mastodon in the mix – there’s a lot to like about this new tune from Michigan-grown rockers Pop Evil. It’s moody, mighty stuff, with a hint of Zakk Wylde-esque guitar screaming in the verses. We like.

Roadkill – Hellhound

Now for something gung-ho and Australian. Enjoy a little belated Halloween meat from the cheerily named Roadkill, whose new video comes with footage from Hobart, Australia’s annual Zombie March. Riffy, spoooooky (well, sort of) and lots of fun.

Von Hertzen Brothers – War Is Over

The Finnish trio’s new LP is out today, so what better way to celebrate than with a spin of the brilliant title track? Confidently long for an album opener (12 and a half minutes) but never dragging for a second, it swerves and bounces from atmospheric opening through soaring synths, catchy chorus, tempo quirks, bold lead guitar flourishes… a lot happens, but it all gels together with real conviction and original flair.