Tracks Of The Week: new music from Black Label Society, Kadavar and more

How about some new music to get your weekend off to a good start? Plus one stone-cold classic, revisited? Oh go on then. But first of all let’s look at last week’s top three:

3. Wo Fat – There’s Something Sinister In The Wind (Live At The Double Wide)

2. Joe Satriani – Energy

1. Kansas – Carry On My Wayward Son (live)

Congratulations to them all. Now let’s see who’ll triumph this week: we have no idea as the power lies with YOU, the astute reader/listener/rock connoisseur. Have a listen, then vote for the one that rocks your socks the hardest and best. Once you’ve had yourself a bit of last week’s winners Kansas, that is…

King King – Long Time Running

Alan Nimmo and his bluesy crew embraced their classic rock mojo on new album Exile And Grace (out on October 13), and by the sound of this swaggering, soulful latest taste they had a lovely time doing it. Which transfers onto the listener most agreeably.

Kadavar – Tribulation Nation

Everything seemed to come together on the Berlin trio’s latest album Rough Times. This particular cut is deliciously expansive; woozy yet hard-hitting and politically charged. Yes the facial hair and visual effects are from a bygone, Sabbath-fuelled era, but the sentiment is much more current.

Body Count – This Is Why We Ride

Brand new video from the mighty mission statement that is Body Count’s Bloodlust, in which riffy metal, classy guitar and hard-hitting politics come together in the best possible way. Highly recommended, especially if you’re angry and need some articulate rage in your life.

Buffalo Killers – Black Halo

Pleasingly trippy psych-meets-Americana from a group described by Chris Robinson as “one of the best fucking rock ‘n’ roll bands in the world”. Black Halo manages to be both off-kilter (almost jazzy in spirit) but highly melodious as well – with sweet-as-honey harmonies and lead guitar lines.

Santa Cruz – Young Blood Rising

Taken from the Finnish rockers’ third album Bad Blood Rising (out 10 November), this is a fist-thumping, upbeat shot of heavy AOR adrenaline, with a singalong-friendly chorus and some tastily flashy axe work. Solid stick-it-to-the-man stuff.

Black Label Society – Room Of Nightmares

In which Zakk Wylde and his posse play brooding fuzzy hard rock for a children’s party – complete with ninjas, pirates, vikings, Wylde in a gorilla suit, a priest punching a zombie and…yeah, a lot of punching generally. What the mother was thinking we’re not entirely sure.

Four Dead Crows – That’s What You Get

Now for some dirty, smouldering, slightly sinister blues from darkest Gloucester, built around a slow blues shuffle that steadily grows a meaty, Black Keys-meets-Royal Blood kinda racket. Plus it comes with an atmospheric, cinematically composed video, packed with shootings and steely-eyed villains. Nice.

Jeff Coffey – Free Falling

Sadly it wasn’t all new life this week. The unexpected death of Tom Petty is a tragic loss for rock’n’roll; he was responsible for an immense wealth of music, some of it in the form of hidden gems, some of it mega hits like this. Covered here by Chicago singer/bassist Jeff Coffey, it’s not hard to see why the Grammy-winning Free Falling is as iconic as it is.

RIP Petty, you’ll be much missed.