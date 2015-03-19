TR+ Exclusive: The Andy Fraser Interview. Free to download

In memory of one of rock’s best and most influential bass players, TR+ presents – to stream or download – Nicky Horne’s full interview with Andy Fraser from last year.

Nicky Horne spoke to Andy Fraser twice in 2014 for the Classic Rock Magazine Show. The first interview was just a short one - but Andy opened up in such a way that made Nicky want to go back and sit with Fraser for something more substantial. The result was this remarkable ‘in conversation’ interview we present here. It may have been one of the last interviews of this kind that Andy Fraser actually did, and was one of the highlights of the Classic Rock Magazine show in 2014.

In it, Fraser talks candidly about his upbringing, the decline of Paul Kossoff, his relationship with Paul Rodgers, the writing of All Right Now, his first gay experience and life living with HIV.

Here, in full, is that interview as an exclusive for TeamRock+ members. Stream it via the site, or download to listen on the move (click button to the right of the file below).

Andy Fraser, RIP.