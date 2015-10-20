This 10 year old girl is better at guitar than you

Known only as Li-sa-X, this ten year old girl has put us to shame with her guitar playing skills. Seriously, we don’t know why we even bother.

Here, she destroys the Dream Theater track Lost Not Forgotten and makes it look easy – she even has time to look up to camera and smile like it’s no big deal! Dream Theater aren’t exactly known for their easy guitar lines, we don’t have enough to fingers to attempt most of their repertoire, but Li-sa-X shreds like a tiny demon. Skip to 0:50 to have your mind seriously blown.

