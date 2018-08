The Hell's Letter To Santa

DEAR SANTA

HOPE YOU’RE WELL YOU FUCKING LAZY DICKHEAD.

I’VE BEEN REALLY FUCKING GOOD THIS YEAR AND REALLY FUCKING NICE TO EVERYONE SO HERE IS WHAT I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS:

1) ONE OF THOSE “PUNK GOES…” COMPILATIONS. PREFERABLY “PUNK GOES AWAY FOREVER”.

2) A $200 VIP MEET-AND-GREET TICKET UPGRADE FOR SOME TRANSIENT, GARBAGEY HAIRCUT BAND SO I CAN VOMIT ALL OVER THEM.

3) A SPINESHANK REUNION TO PROVE THAT IT DOESN’T MATTER HOW SHIT YOU ARE OR HOW LITTLE PEOPLE CARED THE FIRST TIME ROUND: IN 2014, OLD = GOOD.

4) THE FOLLOWING PEOPLE TO STOP BEING FUCKING SWEATY BELLENDS: DAILY MAIL, RACISTS, SEXISTS, HOMOPHOBES, KEYBOARD PLAYERS, PEOPLE WHO LIKE INSANE CLOWN POSSE, PRETTY MUCH FUCKING EVERYONE ACTUALLY.

5) A DICTIONARY OF SWEAR WORDS FOR ALBUM THREE.

6) BRIEFCASES FOR ALL OF OUR MONEY.

7) NERF GUN.

THANKS SANTA YOU PRICK

NAIL$