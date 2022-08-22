The eight best new rock songs given to the world this week

Congratulations to Tuk Smith, whose Reckless Hearts swept all before them in winning last week's Tracks Of The Week contest.

New song Ballad Of A Misspent Youth – also the title track of the band's upcoming debut album – beat out stiff competition from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown's Ain't None Watered Down (opens in new tab) and Bourbon House's Resonate (opens in new tab) to take home one of rock's most glittering prizes.

This week it's up to you again. Eight contenders. One vote. Only one winner. Let's do this.

The Pinx - You’re Not The One

You might not know Atlanta, Georgia rockers The Pinx yet, but after this hooky lil’ monster you might want to check out more. You’re Not The One is taken from their self-titled, just-released fourth album (described by their producer as “a rock’n’roll muscle car you do not want to stop driving”) and it gets an awful lot very right, mixing gnarly southern-edged garage riffs with touches of grungy dirt and dreamy psychedelia. Nice.

Billy Idol - Cage

A tight, propulsive punk rocker with a warm heart, Cage finds Billy Idol and guitarist/partner-in-crime Steve Stevens on splendid form – seemingly channelling two years of pent-up energy (spurred on by last year’s excellent Roadside EP) into the sort of infectious, feelgood earworm you’d genuinely hope to see featured in a setlist. And hopefully we will, when Idol comes to the UK for arena shows this October. In the meantime, his new EP The Cage is out on 23 September.

The Struts - Fallin’ With Me

Kicking off with drums and an ‘uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh’ refrain you’ll probably love or hate (and definitely remember), the first taste of The Struts’ new record is the sort of vampy stomper Muse might have dreamt up in a new wave club. Glam guitar-powered rock, with a few plot twists. “It’s still obviously going to be a guitar record,” baton-twirler-in-chief Luke Spiller says of the album, in this month’s Classic Rock, “it’ll still be The Struts, but it’s kinda lo-fi, and quirky, like Talking Heads on steroids.”

Baz Francis - World Beyond His Feet

In the 90s (and briefly again in 2019, with TOTW entrant Panda Eyes) he fronted The Mansion Harlots. Now, Midlander Baz Francis is back with this prettily plaintive, bittersweet new single. If you’re a fan of such overlooked, master pop rock tunesmiths as Pugwash and Chris Catalyst (and also had a thing for Jellyfish and Crowded House) this one’s for you. Quiet heartbreak, beautifully executed. Like what you hear? Check out Baz’s new EP, Wake To The Mourning, which is out now.

Clutch - Slaughter Beach

Thick with bluesy swagger and eccentric, bearded beef, Slaughter Beach is no sunny buckets n’ spades affair. "The lyrics for Slaughter Beach were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay,” explains voice/lyricist Neil Fallon. “Odd things happen there.” Let’s just say the video takes that inspiration and runs with it – hard and far. Will the rest of the new album follow suit? Such titles as Skeletons On Mars, Mountain Of Bone and Nosferatu Madre suggest that it will.

Lissie - Sad

If Stevie Nicks raised a child with Amanda Shires, it might have been Lissie – a Midwesterner with her heart in Nashville and an ear for tender indie/americana tones, as the emotive, soaring Sad reflects. “Sad is about being in the thick of anger over someone hurting you,” she says. “Of wanting them to feel remorse for what they did, along with some self awareness that while forgiveness is on the horizon, they need to feel the effects of their actions.” She comes to the UK for instores in September and October.

Big Big Train - Last Eleven

The first new song to emerge from Big Big Train since the tragic death of singer David Longden and the introduction of Albert Bravin, Last Eleven proves – if nothing else – that Big Big Train still sound like Big Big Train. The impressive intro has a faint whiff of Genesis's Dance On A Volcano about it, as if to reassure fans concerned that the new man won't herald an unlikely new direction. Instead, familiar footing is established, it's business as usual, and business is clearly solid. Bravin's voice radiates a confident warmth, and it's a real joy to have the band back. The journey continues.

The Hu - Black Thunder Part 2

With a song so epic it had to be divided into two parts, Mongolian sensations The Hu are on familiar territory on Black Thunder (Part 2), pitching the innocent viewer straight into battle. Horses race, swords fly, fountains of blood arc the sky, and the band play their instruments as chaos unfolds around them. All this would mean nothing if the music wasn't up to scratch, but it's as dramatic as the visuals, and if there isn't a spike in horse-head violin sales during this album cycle we'll happily eat our yurt.