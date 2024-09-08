The 10 best cover versions by Smashing Pumpkins

For a man often keen to push forward the unquestionable genius of his own music, Billy Corgan has never been shy to throw himself into a cover version. From the early days of Smashing Pumpkins, Corgan has often led his band into live or recorded renditions of his favourite songs, sometimes filtered through the jagged alt-rock filter of his band, sometimes faithfully delivered. Usually, they are nods to groups who in some way have influenced the Pumpkins mix of pummelling rock, gothy dolefulness, melodic warmth and grandiose bombast – The Cure, Depeche Mode, Thin Lizzy, Black Sabbath, Neil Young et al. And then there’s time that the Pumpkins made a habit of covering Natalie Imbruglia’s 1999 single Identify, an odd choice until you discover that Billy Corgan actually wrote the song. Fair enough. Here’s some of the best covers performed by the Pumpkins over their illustrious history:

Zoo Station

Anyone who saw the Pumpkins on their 2024 tour will probably have witnessed this recent staple of their live set, a take on the opening track from U2’s Achtung Baby. It’s not their first reworking of a U2 song – back in the 90s, Corgan and James Iha performed the Zooropa cut Stay (Faraway, So Close!) but whereas that was stripped-down and acoustic, this dramatically beefs up the original, Jimmy Chamberlin adding some octopus-limbed drum fills to the Motorik groove and the Pumpkins trio of guitarists – Corgan, Iha and Kiki Wong – added some distorted menace to the riffs.

The Smashing Pumpkins - Zoo Station (U2 cover) - (Live Berlin 2024) 4K - YouTube Watch On

Landslide

Everyone has a cover that they prefer to the original because that was the one they first heard, forever imprinted on their brain as the best. Like, there’s probably some weirdo out there who opts for Placebo’s version of 20th Century Boy over the T.Rex one, and that's fine. For this writer, it applies to the Pumpkins' beautifully stark take on Fleetwood Mac’s contemplative classic Landslide. Everything about it is pitched perfectly, restrained in a way that makes the heavy-hearted reflecting hit even harder.

Landslide (Remastered) - YouTube Watch On

Never Let Me Down Again

Similarly understated to wondrous effect is the Pumpkins’ take on this Depeche Mode anthem, recorded for a radio session around the time of Siamese Dream. They replace the swaggering robo guitars with arty, airy riffs and tightly-wound grooves, Corgan’s vocals flitting around the rhythmic interplay.

Never Let Me Down Again (BBC Session) - YouTube Watch On

A Night Like This

Billy Corgan is a paid-up Cure fanboy but he lets Iha take centre-stage on this cover of Robert Smith & co.’s 1985 track. Iha’s delicate vocals turn the song on its head, disposing of its menace and turning it into something more fragile. With its aching strings and acoustic strums, it would be a very frail version of the song if it wasn’t for the fact Jimmy Chamberlin is hitting his drums really fucking hard for the whole thing.

A Night Like This - YouTube Watch On

Dancing In The Moonlight

Don’t fret, this is not the Pumpkins’ version of the Toploader monstrosity that you will now have in your head for the rest of the day. Nope, it’s Corgan & co. offering up a soporific, Americana-ish take on Thin Lizzy pop-rock nugget. And very good it is too.

Cinnamon Girl

There is nothing dozey about their version of this Neil Young standard, though. It’s delivered with a simmering rage, the guitars darting around Chamberlin’s muscular drums. From demos recorded in 1989 when the band were desperate for a record deal, it hints at the bracing rock power they became capable of.

Cinnamon Girl (Ignoffo Sessions / 2012 Mix) - YouTube Watch On

Once In A Lifetime

And now for a case of a Pumpkins cover that sounds nothing like the original. It’s possible that even Talking Heads wouldn’t recognise this 2022 version of Once In A Lifetime, even if Billy Corgan shone a spotlight on them and said “hello Talking Heads, we’re about to play your song Once In A Lifetime”. But there is something intriguing about its renovation, turning an arty new wave hit into a dirgey, dirty metal banger.

Get Free

In part included here just so it’s not a bunch of oldies, even though it is actually quite old now itself which is depressing, here’s a rollicking version of The Vines’ irascible hit Get Free, delivered with the Aussies themselves at a show in 2010.

Smashing Pumpkins + The Vines - Get Free (Live at The Big Top) - YouTube Watch On

Malibu

Can this be a cover if Billy Corgan actually played a part in writing it? I say yes, mainly because when you hear or think of Malibu, you think of Hole’s version of Courtney Love’s breezy, weary vocal. Tellingly, Billy Corgan doesn’t try and replicate that here, taking a backseat and letting Pumpkins live member Katie Cole take lead vocals.

Smashing Pumpkins - Malibu - Live in Seattle - 3-23-2016 - YouTube Watch On

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Even in their underwhelming Zeitgeist era, the Pumpkins could still knock out a phenomenal live show here and there. This is one such performance, decking out the psychedelic Pink Floyd number in squalling feedback and snarling riffs over 19 spaced-out minutes.