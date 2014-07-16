Survival & Comebacks: Jack Bruce

All three members of Cream are still alive. Does that surprise you?

It does. Especially when you consider the way we carried on. We all had our demons, if I can put it that way, yet here we all are, so many years later.

If you could go back in time and give the younger you some advice, what would it be?

Don’t do hard drugs.

Were there times when you were on drugs that you came close to giving up on music?

I came quite close to giving up on life! I had a liver transplant about ten years ago, and a lot of the damage that necessitated the operation was down to the methadone I took to treat my addiction.

Any other advice for your younger self?

Get a really good lawyer. It took many, many years for me to get just some of my bread back.

Your wife, Margrit, helped sort out some of your finances?

She did, yeah. It’s entirely down to her that I’m solvent today.

_But you’re not struggling now. _

Thankfully not. We’ve been able to buy a nice house in Majorca. And I’m actually getting into a farming the land. Doesn’t sound very rock’n’roll, but I’ve done all that.