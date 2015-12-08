Roll up! Roll up! Nightwish star in the Metal Hammer Xmas extravaganza

Xmas is just around the corner and we’re already drunk off our bollocks on mulled wine so now seems like the right time to show off our new issue with the titanic Nightwish on the cover!

Having just sold out a massive show at Wembley Arena, the legendary symphonic metallers grace the cover of the best metal magazine on the planet. We travel to Finland to hang out with Nightwish and find out how they become a phenomenon following such humble beginnings – and get the lowdown on their upcoming stageshow!

Plus we look back at the past 12 months and the moments that shook our world. From the comebacks to the setbacks, the tragic losses to the monumental wins – we remember the highs and lows of metal in 2015.

And we countdown the To 50 albums of the year. There are some surprises in there, that’s for sure, and you might just discover something new!

We go out on tour with two of the biggest party bands in metal today – Skindred and Crossfaith. Was this the ultimate debauched tour? We give you all the hits, high-fives and hangovers from the tour bus and beyond!

The one man metal machine behind Sepultura, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy reveals his gospel. Max Cavalera gives his thoughts on family, friends, fame and feuds in his guide to life.

We catch up with Of Mice & Men’s Austin Carlile after what is nothing short of a rollercoaster year. Having made it onto the cover of Metal Hammer back in February, it’s been a whirlwind of arena shows and hospital surgery with questions hanging in the air about the future of the band. But is everything back on track now?

And there’s loads from Sunn O))), Baroness, Firespawn, Iron Maiden, Devin Townsend and more!

There’s also a monstrous CD packed with the best songs from 2015 including Parkway Drive, Bring Me The Horizon, Babymetal, Slayer and Ghost.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL! We’ve got a very special 2016 calendar full of the best photos in Hammer’s lifetime, including Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Dimebag and Metallica.

And because it’s the season to be jolly, we’ve got a bunch of metal wrapping paper for you including some limited edition BABYMETAL WRAPPING PAPER.

Or if that’s not your thing, we’ve got loads of other heavy metal variants!

