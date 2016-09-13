Remember when Slipknot met ICP on Howard Stern?

Back in 1999, when Slipknot were still in the embryonic stages of their career, they were invited onto the Howard Stern Show to meet Insane Clown Posse. The studio was brimming of tension and awkward laughter as the Nine entered, with Joey sat on Clown’s shoulders and Corey staring chillingly into space. ICP could only sit back in silence.

The exchange occured after it was rumoured that Slipknot and ICP had beef, despite Violent J admitting he’d never heard of the Iowan nonet.

But would a fight break out? In short, no. Joey Jordison even said that Slipknot had “nothing but respect” for Insane Clown Posse, and Clown had brought the duo presents but wasn’t allowed to bring them into the studio. We have no idea what on earth would actually be banned from a Howard Stern broadcast, so maybe the gift wasn’t so thoughtful after all.

It’s interesting to see how two of the most controversial acts in America at the turn of the millennium interact with each other. There’s no violence, no dead crows, no fires, nothing shocking… in fact that’s probably what’s most shocking, that these often derided and feared bands refused to fuel the rumour that they had beef.

Sure, Slipknot complain repeatedly that they were kept waiting outside for hours, but that’s against the show, not ICP. In fact, Violent J thinks the Knot look “fresh as hell” in what Howard describes a “a regular love fest”. Although, Insane Clown Posse do poke fun at Coal Chamber’s fishnets at the end of the show…

