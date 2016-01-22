Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…
EDITOR - JERRY EWING
BALLYHOO - MAN ON THE MOON
OK, I’m taking those that remember (hi Steph) back to the Marquee and the heady days of watching the likes of Pendragon and IQ headline in the hot summer of 1983. Back then the DJ used to play this track all the time, and although we had no idea who Ballyhoo were back then, thanks to a South African mate, years later I acquired a CD by the band (about as rare as rocking horse dung). Admittedly it was pretty poor, but this track still shone out like a brilliant beacon. Hope you enjoy it…
DEPUTY EDITOR - HANNAH MAY KILROY
LITHIUM DAWN - ASCENSION
These US proggers mix electronics up with prog rock and take influence from Porcupine Tree and Periphery. Anyone into the groovy/djenty side of the prog spectrum will lap this up.
ART EDITOR - RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER
LION SHEPHERD - FLY ON
Welcome to Lion Shepherd, sublime exponents of exotic progressive music reflecting both folk and psychedelic influences flowing from the shore of the Euphrates in Syria via The Vistula in Warsaw before merging into simply beautiful thoughtful Polish melodic rock rather like Riverside with deep, moody and thoughtful middle eastern instrumentation.
NATASHA SCHARF & GRANT MOON
Our News and Reviews eds claimed to be too busy putting this together to get their tracks in on time. So we thought we’d share it with you. We’ll let you make up your own mind who is who…
LIVES EDITOR - MALCOLM DOME
THE MUTE GODS - FEED THE TROLL
If this is anything to go by, then the trio’s debut album Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me will be one of the joys of 2016. It’s a stunning mix of moody atmospherics, chanting style virtuosity and a melody that seeps through almost stealthily.