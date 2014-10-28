Prog Me: Devin Townshend

This Month: Devin Townsend

OK COMPUTER?

It has to be Pro Tools; it’s my favourite instrument in general. Any digital audio workstation can do what it does, but I became adept at Pro Tools and it’s great.

MASTERMIND?

Psychology, although I’m not an expert. I enjoy thinking about motivations for my and others’ actions but it becomes a liability when I second-guess things. I’m pretty often in the ballpark though, I think.

RELICS?

I collect driftwood – not for any real reason and it wouldn’t bother me if I lost it.

SOUND & VISION

Ravi Shankar’s Chants Of India, Rapoon’s Darker By Light, Immunity by Jon Hopkins, Formula by OLD and Cowboy Junkies’ The Trinity Session are all favourites. As for TV shows,

I guess things like How It’s Made, House Hunters International and Antiques Roadshow. They don’t engage or offend me, which makes them relaxing after being engaged all day.

SUPPER’S READY!

Oh man, I love food. What I eat depends on the situation and how hungry I am, but I loooove food. And to drink? Water is good or maybe a non-alcoholic Beck’s beer. No booze but drinks are nice and black coffee is a staple for me.