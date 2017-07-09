Photo Diary: Day 3 of 2000 Trees by festival organiser James Scarlett

And that’s a wrap! The 2017 edition of 2000 Trees festival has come to a close and there are many hangovers being nursed across the UK – from fans and bands alike. From Frank Carter’s main stage set on Friday to Pulled Apart By Horses’ stripped-back set on Thursday, there’s been a lot of fantastic music throughout the weekend.

Here’s what happened on the final day, as seen by festival organiser James Scarlett.

(Image: © Ben Morse)

The six organisers spent a very fun 20 minutes being interviewed by BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat on the dos and don’ts of organising a festival. These guys are my five best mates and it’s an awesome feeling creating something so special together.

(Image: © Dominic Meason)

Probably the best thing that has happened to me all year was Hundred Reasons asking if they could do a special stripped back forest set. They played all the hits to a packed crowd and I sat watching it with my five best mates (the other Trees’ organisers) and about 700 others. They ended with an amazing version of Silver and we all sang every word back at them. Awesome.

(Image: © Joe Singh)

Oathbreaker was quite a left-field choice for 2000 Trees (they’d arguably be a better fit at our sister festival ArcTanGent) but it’s a booking I’m really happy about. Such a crushingly heavy and brilliant live band.

James with The Xcerts (Image: © Ben Morse)

The Xcerts are kind of the house band at 2000 Trees. They play most years but it never gets stale, and they are always bang on form. It was amazing to hear their new single being sung back at them like an old favourite.

2000 Trees festival organisers (Image: © Ben Morse)

Overall this has been a great year for 2000 Trees. Some amazing sets (Frank Carter was the highlight for me) and wonderful, sunny weather. We’ve now started the very tiring pack down but will be celebrating tonight with a couple of rums while listening to 2000 Trees highlights on the Radio 1 Rock Show. Roll on 2018!

