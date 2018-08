January 4, 2016 marks 30 years since the death of Thin Lizzy’s iconic frontman. Across these features, Classic Rock celebrates the man, the myth, and the music.

Phil Lynott: The Early Years

Phil Lynott: The Interview (1976)

Todgers, Jukeboxes and Greedy Bastards: Friends Of Phil Spill! #1

Todgers, Jukeboxes and Greedy Bastards: Friends Of Phil Spill! #2

Todgers, Jukeboxes and Greedy Bastards: Friends Of Phil Spill! #3