Pentagram and Destroyer 666 head up this weekend's Live Evil fest

Live Evil, the London festival that’s synonymous with denim, leather and the unwashed, lingering-for-life smell of heavy metal is returning to the Dome and Boston Music Rooms in Tufnell Park for its sixth incarnation this very weekend, and if you have yet to sell your soul, tickets are still available for this weekend of wanton fist-raising.

Taking place on October 7-9, with a special pre-show featuring Teutonic thrash legends Destruction with Enforcer in support, Live Evil features some of the most renowned names in the heavy metal canon, not least Washington DC doom originals Pentagram, the London-based black/thrash battering ram that is Deströyer 666, Sweden’s fast-rising thrash battalion, Antichrist, fellow Swedes and rapture-inducing 70s-styled rockers Horisont and Black Magic, whose unaffected love of twin-lead anthems left joy unconfined at Bergen’s recent Beyond The Gates festival.

As well as all the bands and free after-parties each night, visitors can enjoy a full metal market and an outside courtyard area with cheap food. Live Evil is set once more to be the locus point for the most dedicated, delirium-loving and friendliest followers of heavy metal in its most essential form.

Live Evil takes place at The Dome and Boston Music Room, London on October 7-9, 2016, so if heavy metal Manna is your thing, get your tickets here!