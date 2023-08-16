"One of our group members unknowingly invited Satan into our midst": When The Beach Boys' Dennis Wilson became friends with The Manson family his life changed forever

In 1968, The Beach Boys released the single Bluebirds Over The Mountain. Hidden away on the B-side was a new recording, Never Learn Not to Love; an outwardly dreamy, psychedelic love song with uncharacteristically domineering lyrics.

That lyrics such as 'cease to resist, come on say you love me' and 'submission is a gift given to another' had undertones more in keeping with the aggressively persuasive mantras employed during cult indoctrination ceremonies make more sense when one learns that track was written by infamous cult leader Charles Manson. But exactly how the Beach Boys, once viewed as the poster boys for wholesome, clean-cut all-American values, ever established such an eyebrow-raising connection takes some explaining.

The group's ties with Manson were actually much deeper than a one-off musical collaboration. In fact, earlier that same year co-founder Dennis Wilson had met with the Manson Family cult and unknowingly invited them to stay in his house, before becoming their main financial source and inevitably, having his life changed for the worse.

One year before Manson infamously incited the murder of actress Sharon Tate and her friends Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger, and Steven Parent in the actress' home in Benedict Canyon, California, as well as the murder of grocery business owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary LaBianca in the August of 1969, Wilson picked up two hitch-hikers on Sunset Boulevard.

The two travellers, Patricia Krenwinkel and Ella Jo Bailey, turned out to be followers of Manson, which is where the musician's relationship with the cult leader began. After bringing them back to his house, enchanted by their conversation on spirituality and their shared interests in transcendental mediation and The Maharishi, Wilson later discovered – upon returning to his home some time later – that the girls were living there with their "guru" Manson, who he would come to affectionately refer to as the "wizard".

Recalling the strange time in a 2017 interview with ABC News, bandmate Mike Love described it as “the worst thing that could possibly happen” to the band.

“You know, it’s just an unfortunate episode that happened because of one of our group members, one of our family members unknowingly invited Satan into our midst", he added.

According to Love, it was only Wilson who befriended Manson, and he had no idea of the leader's dangerous tendencies.

“Dennis was enthralled by him at one time, and it didn’t hurt that Charlie Manson came with this group of girls – young girls, who were very enamoured with Charlie, and looked up to him as a leader,” explains Love. Wilson became so captivated by Manson that he even wanted The Beach Boys to join the cult.

Fortunately for the band, they didn't formally commit to the cult, but they did engage in a dinner party with them at Wilson's house, one attended by Tex Watson and several women who were behind the 1969 killings.

As Love recalls, most guests at the dinner party – aside from himself and Beach Boys co-founder Bruce Johnson – were completely naked. As the evening progressed, the family retired to a strobe-lit room to participate in an orgy while on acid. Not wanting to involve himself in the relations, Love went off to have a shower, which was shortly interrupted by Manson, who opened the door, and warned him that he "can't leave the group". It was at this point that the band knew that Wilson had unwittingly got himself involved with something much more dangerous than a mere group of sofa-squatting hippies.

To make matters worse, Wilson was underwriting the family's lifestyle, covering the costs not only of their food and transport, but also the lion's share of payments due for penicillin shots to treat the cult's gonorrhoea problem, which came to over $1,000. The cult also destroyed the band's cars and stole most of Wilson's belongings.

In Love’s memoir Good Vibrations, he writes: "Dennis was all too happy to allow Manson and his girls to move in, use his charge cards, take his clothes, eat his food, even drive his Mercedes. Manson, after all, had something for Dennis: a stable of young women who catered to his every desire.”

Love was kept further in the dark with just how far Wilson had entangled himself with Manson, having no idea - until much later - that it was he who wrote Never Learn Not to Love, and not his bandmate. Originally titled Cease To Exist, Wilson took full songwriting credits on the track and completely rewrote the lyrics, enraging Manson.

As per Jeff Guinn's book, Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson: "Manson was furious when he found that Dennis Wilson had not only changed the lyrics but had listed himself as the sole composer, and at one point, [Manson] leaves a bullet and tells Wilson, ‘I know where you live. I know where your children are".

Further threats came when Wilson tried to escape the family after beginning to "fear for his life". Instead of contacting the police, anxious of what the cult would do in retaliation, he simply moved elsewhere, only to find a note from Manson at his new address which read: “You can’t get away from me”.

The Beach Boy finally managed to free himself from Manson's clutches after allegedly beating him up in front of his members, causing him to retreat. It was at this point that the cult began plotting the murders that would shake the world.

On discovering the crimes that Manson and his members committed - most notably the 'Helter Skelter’ murders which left seven dead, including the then-pregnant aforementioned actress Sharon Tate - Love says Wilson was "shocked" and consumed by guilt, a feeling that he would carry with him until his death in 1983.

“For my cousin...our group member to be involved with that and to have the guilt associated with that, I mean [it] had to be a tough burden for him to carry for the rest of his life".