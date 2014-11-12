Obliterations: Seek & Destroy

Raging, untamed and snottier than a toddler’s top lip, Obliterations sound like true saviours of turbocharged hardcore rock’n’roll on new album Poison Everything.

Recorded at Dave Grohl’s legendary 606 in California,it’s a surge of adrenaline that deserves to turn this gang of longhairs into underground stars.

“The songs are expressions of personal and social analysis, both musically and lyrically,” says singer Sam James Velde. “Each song taps into something different. So far those blasts of expression are dressed in a heavy, dark and aggressive nature, but there are no rules or guidelines.”

Obliterations have devoted themselves to tearing people’s faces off as vigorously as possible.

“We love getting to play the music we created, meeting people and searching out new things, whether it’s food, tourist stuff or record shopping,” says Sam. “Your comfort level can be challenged on the road, but it all washes out if the shows are satisfying. The best thing on tour is just a great show. The band is playing good, the crowd is getting it… it’s why you do it. It’s like the feeling of fucking or being high!”

