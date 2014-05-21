My First Love: Jon Anderson on Duane Eddy

“I fell in love with Rebel Rouser by Duane Eddy. That was released in 1958 when I was 14.

“That was the age when you’re a rebel without a clue. When you’re like Marlon Brando’s character in On The Waterfront, rebelling for the sake of it. When you identify with James Dean, because your parents don’t understand you.

“Rebel Rouser became the soundtrack for me being a teenager who thought he was a rebel. It was raw. It was rock ‘n’ roll, and an instrumental that really left its mark on me.

“Of course, I grew out of the rebellious phase of my life and discovered the joy of love in the wider sense. But that song still stays with me – and the sax solo is amazing!”

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8uZutr1avs)