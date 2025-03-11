“In that song Freddie is very naked. He’s singing from his heart”: The blockbusting Queen ballad that changed Von Hertzen Brothers frontman Mikko Von Hertzen’s life

With deep roots in Finland and India, and a musical palette informed by classic rock, pop, traditional styles and beautiful voices from various genres, Von Hertzen Brothers singer and guitarist Mikko Von Hertzen has a keen sense of the many possible paths to a great song. Together with his brothers – guitarist Kie and bassist/keyboard player Jonne – the singer/guitarist stirs the sounds and sights of a diverse life into enigmatic rock anthems, most recently on their tight yet rich ninth album In Murmuration. These are some of those sounds.

The first music I remember hearing

The lullabies sung by our parents. We always fell asleep while either mummy or daddy or grandma was singing. They were traditional Finnish lullabies, or it might be a British lullaby that is translated to Finnish, and Christian hymns. They were singing all the time.

The first song I performed live

I started playing piano when I was four or five, and by the time I was eight or nine I had to perform because I went to this musical school. When I was in the seventh grade I started playing drums, and in an end-of-school festival we played Panama by Van Halen and Queen’s We Are The Champions. I was thirteen or fourteen years old.

The greatest album of all time

If I think about which once made the biggest impact on me, it would be The Beatles’ Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. For me that was next-level songwriting. For a top four I would pick Queen’s Night At The Opera, Sergeant Pepper’s, Jeff Buckley’s Grace and OK Computer by Radiohead.

The guitar hero

I regard Kie [Von Hertzen] as one of the best guitarists in the world, because he crafts his solos so well. But that aside I really love Mark Knopfler, because when he’s playing guitar he’s telling stories. Brian May would be up there too, because he’s got that similar vibe – he makes it sing, and he transports you into somewhere you wouldn’t expect.

The singer

Freddie Mercury, Jeff Buckley and Chris Cornell, but of those three I would probably pick Freddie. His command of his voice was so amazing. I’m a little bit more drawn to the soft and fragile side of his voice, like Love Of My Life. In that song I feel like Freddie is, in a way, very naked. He’s singing from his heart.

The songwriter

John Lennon and Paul McCartney. They are probably the best songwriters in pop and rock ever, that duo. They complement each other. There’s a reason why they didn’t separate the songwriting from each other in the credits. We always call everything ‘Von Hertzen Brothers,’ even though somebody wrote the song, because we understand that it’s a team effort.

The best record I’ve made.

It’s so lame to say “the new one”. You can’t look at it objectively, it’s still too close. So I would say… [long pause] Approach from 2006 was for us, nobody was backing us in any way and we just put it out. Then War Is Over [2017], that’s a very strong album. And Red Alert In The Blue Forest [2022] – I don’t think anybody in this world does music like that.

The worst album I’ve made

Probably the first album [Experience, 2001]. It was still a bit raw, we didn’t really have an identity yet. Stars Aligned [2011] has good songs, but we missed the mark a bit with the production.

My guilty pleasure

We sometimes have a lot of fun with Scatman and nineties Eurodance things. If the time is right and we are in a partying mood, we could easily see ourselves doing karaoke of Coco Jamboo [by German Eurodance group Mr President] or something.

The best cover version

I really liked Heart’s version of Stairway To Heaven. And I’d say our band made a really good version of [King Crimson’s] 21st Century Schizoid Man.

Heart - Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin - Kennedy Center Honors HD - YouTube Heart - Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin - Kennedy Center Honors HD - YouTube
Watch On

The most underrated band ever

Anathema. They really know how to craft songs. They should be on the same level of appreciation as Steven Wilson.

The best live band

She’s Anohni & The Johnsons now, but when they were still Antony & The Johnsons their 2013 gig in Helsinki was amazing. His voice and the whole thing with an orchestra, it was so engaging and so magical.

My Saturday night/party song

If it’s a rock club, I would go for Foo Fighters’ One By One or something like that. Or The Look by Roxette.

My ‘in the mood for love’ song

Sigur Rós, for sure. Untitled, the ‘bracket’ album [( )], and I would play the whole album.

Sigur Rós - Untitled #1 - Vaka (Official 4K Remastered Music Video) - YouTube Sigur Rós - Untitled #1 - Vaka (Official 4K Remastered Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

The song that makes me cry

Jeff Buckley’s version of Lilac Wine. Oh my god it’s great. And that last part when he drops it down, it’s so soothing.

The song I’d want played at my funeral

Maybe Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven. I played this on the piano when I was young. It’s beautiful.

In Murmuration is out now via DoingBeingMusic

