This is what Metallica’s One sounds like with everything played on bass

If there’s one album that could do with more bass, it’s Metallica’s …And Justice For All. Hell, if there’s one album that could do with any four-string action at all, it’s that bass-free wonder.

Ever since the dawn of YouTube, people have been adding some rumble to songs from this low end-averse masterpiece like they’re the first people ever to think of doing it. But one man has gone one step further and re-recorded …Justice… centrepiece One on – wait for it – NOTHING BUT BASS!

That's right. YouTuber Mark Grocki has turned the 2nd greatest Metallica song of all (according to you lot) into a four-string fiesta. Rhythm, solos, melodies, even vocals – they’re all played on bass. And yes, the original’s non-existent bass is also played on bass. (Disclaimer: he hasn’t played the drums on bass. That would just be weird).

The results are unexpectedly great - check out the video below for proof. Then head over to Mark’s YouTube page to subscribe and show your appreciation.