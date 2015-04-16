MEGA GALLERY: Testament and Exodus at The House Of Blues

Last week two titans of thrash joined forces at the House Of Blues for a night of nothing but metal and heavy drinking.

Of course, Exodus and Testament weren’t alone in their endeavours to annihilate the senses of everyone in attendance as they were joined by the fresh faces of Texan metalcore upstarts Shattered Sun. With new album Hope Within Hatred due for release later this month through Victory, this was their time to shine.

Photos: Stephanie Cabral

And while Shattered Sun are a promising prospect for the future, Exodus are a different beast entirely with ten albums under their thrashy belt and a career spanning 35 years. And with a set dipping into various areas of their back catalogue, the California crew leave Hollywood dizzy and a little bit deaf.

Headlining the Dark Roots Of Thrash II tour are the Berkeley heavyweights, Testament. Blasting through a mammoth 17 song set (including all of 1987 debut album The Legacy) the Hollywood hills nearly crumbled into dust at the might of it all.