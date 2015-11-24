Master Of Reality has been voted the greatest Black Sabbath album ever

Metal Hammer readers from across the world have been voting all week for their favourite Sabbath album of all time.

And we can now reveal that the Black Sabbath album YOU think is worthy of the ‘best in the world’ crown is Master Of Reality!

Master Of Reality was the Birmingham heavyweights’ third release and the first time we saw the now infamous floating purple logo. And is it any wonder you guys named it as the greatest album when its tracklist includes Sweet Leaf, Into The Void and Children Of The Grave?

Here are the top ten Black Sabbath albums as voted for by Metal Hammer readers:

Master Of Reality (1971) Paranoid (1970) Heaven and Hell (1980) Black Sabbath (1970) Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) Vol. 4 (1972) Sabotage (1975) Mob Rules (1981) Never Say Die! (1978) Headless Cross (1989)

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer we talk to the four founding members of Sabbath – Ozzy, Tony, Geezer and Bill – about the band’s legacy and why now it’s time to call it a day.

