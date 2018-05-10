London's extreme metal fest Incineration returns this weekend!

London’s top extreme musical festival, Incineration, is returning to the Dome and Boston Music Room in Tufnell Park this weekend, featuring two of the most unpredictable and exhilarating acts in black metal, Abbath and Taake, and there are still a few tickets left for this unmissable event.

If the headliners aren’t reason enough, this year’s fest also features cult Czech black metallers Master’s Hammer headlining on the Saturday, Greek titans Rotting Christ playing on the Sunday, revered Finnish horde Horna, veteran UK death/thrash crew Cancer and Indian leading extreme metallers Demonic Resurrection, amongst a host of other denizens of all things dark and blast-driven.

As ever, there’ll be a barbecue on site for carnivores and vegetarians alike, as well as a metal market, the spirit of camaraderie will be strong and beers, fist-raising and headbanging will be plentiful.

Head to the official website for tickets and see the full line-up and stage times below!