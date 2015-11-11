Korn: The meds meant I had one foot in reality and one foot out

“I saw Head playing a club in Bakersfield, my wife made me go.” Says Korn’s Jonathan Davis to Alexander Milas on the Metal Hammer Magazine Show when asked about guitarist Head rejoining the band after a protracted eight year hiatus.

“We ended up hanging out all night and then a few months later he turned up at the Carolina Rebellion Festival and we played Blind together for the first time together in years and the reaction was incredible, people were crying, it was so emotional and I think he saw what Korn meant to a lot of people. But he needed that time off to get himself together and come back to earth and get right.”

“The guys got back in the studio without me at first, I was coming off crazy ass medication for anxiety and then my boy was diagnosed with diabetes, so I was coming to terms with that, so I couldn’t do music right then. But we’re twenty years deep into this and I know people might have thoughts, right or wrong, on Head coming back to the band, but I do this because I love it and kicking back and not caring about what people think makes it all so much better.

“It’s like with a song like Never Never, putting that out first, I knew that would piss a lot of people off, so that’s why I did it. Besides, that song ain’t for dudes, that song is for the ladies!”

Returning to the subject of his delay on getting back into the studio with the band he told Milas: “I’d stopped listening to music while I was battling this detox with this drug, they call it Xanax in the US, I was having seizures, shaking, my brain was wired a different way from taking the meds, so I had one foot in reality and one foot out.

“Then I was freaking out because my baby had diabetes, so I was thinking he was going to lose his feet and go blind. Music’s always been my saviour, but this time I didn’t know where I was.”

Sorry, this On Demand content is no longer available.

Korn are playing the Friday of Download festival, 2016. Tickets for Download are available via the official festival site with further artists to be announced in due course.

Korn are playing the Friday of Download festival, 2016. Tickets for Download are available via the official festival site with further artists to be announced in due course.