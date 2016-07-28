Jonestown release video for Aokigahara

Brighton extreme metallers Jonestown are premiering their new video for Aokigahara exclusively with Metal Hammer, taken from their album of the same name. If you don’t know Jonestown, think Behemoth and Strapping Young Lad having a fight at the seaside.

“Aokigahara is about the indomitable will, facing your fears and either championing them or submitting to them,” guitarist Craig Radford tells Metal Hammer. “This song is a shadow casting itself over the romantic view of suicide. We made it the title track to our album as we feel whereas the message initially comes across as bleak and negative, it’s actually a very redemptive, powerful song and definitely one of the heavier tracks on the album.”

Aokigahara is out now, via Siege Music.

Jonestown: Aokigahara