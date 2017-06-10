In pictures: Download Festival reacts to the general election

As the sun rose (and thankfully stayed blazing) over the first day of Download festival 2017, bleary-eyed revellers were all asking one question - ‘Why did I drink that much last night?’

Another question, of course, was ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH THE GOVERNMENT NOW?!’

We have no idea, but at the time of writing it looks like the Tories are forming a coalition with the DUP, which has confused and amused people in equal measure. And none moreso than the thousands of people currently shacking up at Castle Donington for three days of the biggest and baddest names in rock and metal.

But what do the rock contingent actually think about the result of the general election? To find out, we armed ourselves with a whiteboard and pen to get people’s succinct opinions. Some of it sweary, some of it angry, a lot of it apathetic to the state of UK politics.

Here is what Download festival thinks about the general election.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

