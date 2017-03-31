How Sweden's Eclipse are moving on with sixth album Monumentum

Formed in 1999, Stockholm’s Eclipse are taking a step up with their sixth album, Monumentum. Meet bandleader, frontman and acclaimed songwriter for hire Erik Mårtensson.

Does the ‘momentum’ (kind of) in Monumentum refer to the fact that Eclipse were on the road a lot in the past two years?

Although it’s a made-up word, I later discovered it means ‘monument’ in Latin. We wanted a cross between the two – something that was big, but also reflecting that things are finally starting to happen for this band.

Britain can be a tough market for a melodic rock band. Did you feel a connection here?

I really did, yeah. The fans were very happy to see us, which is why we’re coming back for another five shows.

Eclipse are seen as an AOR band, although you prefer to be seen as something tougher, in the style of Whitesnake.

I’d agree with Whitesnake. David Coverdale is my favourite rock voice ever. They’re a big influence. We’re after the energy of their 1987 album, but it’s presented in our own way. We grew up on hard rock.

This tour has an exceptional support in your Frontiers labelmates One Desire, for whom you’re a co-writer. Are you looking forward to playing with them?

Yeah. I know their singer André Linman from his previous band Sturm Und Drang. I think the bands will sit nicely together.

As a prodigious writer and multitasker, how do you avoid burnout?

Not meaning to sound big-headed, but I find it fairly easy. Give me a guitar and I can write you a pretty decent song in thirty minutes. It may not be great, but it would be alright. It’s a craft – the more you write, the better you become at doing it.

A while back, CR’s AOR magazine called you “the new Desmond Child”.

[Laughs] That made me smile, and it’s very flattering, but I can’t take it seriously.

Will there be any further activity from W.E.T., your band with Robert Säll from Work Of Art and Jeff Scott Soto?

We’re talking about it. But 2017 is the year of Eclipse. We’ve waited a long time for this.

Eclipse’s tour ends in Bristol on April 23.

