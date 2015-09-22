How did Metal Allegiance come together?

The world’s heaviest supergroup Metal Allegiance have just released their debut self-titled album, but how did it all start?

In the below video, we find out how Alex Skolnick (Testament), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) and Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) joined the Metal Allegiance alongside Randy Blythe, Matt Heafy, Phil Anselmo and more.

There are differing stories about how various members became involved in the project, some involve the Motörhead Motörboat, some involved Metal Hammer photographer Stephanie Cabral, some involve massive jam sessions – but one thing is for certain, everyone in Metal Allegiance slays and you should probably listen to the debut album. They’re already writing the second one!

Meet The Man Behind The Biggest Metal Supergroup Ever