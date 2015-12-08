Holy Vision: A Nation Mourns

On Friday November 13, 1,500 people would travel to the Bataclan on Boulevard Voltaire, in the heart of Paris, to watch Eagles Of Death Metal during the latest stop on the rock’n’rollers’ European tour. Eighty-nine of those people would not make it back out.

The attacks which took place across the French capital that night left at least 129 people dead and many more injured, scarring a nation and shocking the world. While the full extent of those atrocities was yet to be revealed as Hammer went to press, our thoughts are with the loved ones of those lost, and the people most deeply affected by what happened.

United we stand.