Heavy Metal World Cup: Babymetal vs Immortal

We're almost there, folks! The first semi-final of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 is upon us, and it's Babymetal (representing Japan) versus Immortal (representing Norway).

Both teams have fended off some stiff competition to get this far with Babymetal defeating Alestorm and Within Temptation in the previous rounds, and Immortal beating Gojira and Myrkur.

But how do they match up against each other? Let's take a look at the stats.

Babymetal

Members: 3 (sort of)

Albums: 2

Genre: Kawaii metal

Biggest Song: Gimme Chocolate

Most Likely To: Worship the Fox God

Immortal

Members: 2

Albums: 8

Genre: Black metal

Biggest Song: All Shall Fall

Most Likely To: Start a snowball fight

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!