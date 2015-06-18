Freedom Hawk sink claws into your mind

Freedom Hawk have released a stream of their new album, Into Your Mind. Released on Small Stone Recordings, it’s the follow-up to 2011’s Holding On. The band’s recent single Radar featured as one of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week, where we described it as “a heavy, head-spinning blend of 60s acid and fuzzily bluesy guitar. With generous helpings of melodic rock and lashings of early Black Sabbath.”

“When writing an album, our goal is to create a composition of music that contains ebbs and flows,” say the band. “Something that takes the listener through different emotions when listened to in its entirety, in hopes of creating an experience or a sonic journey. Into Your Mind is our latest attempt at achieving this goal.”

The album is available to pre-order now.