Finnish grind gods Rotten Sound stream their new album in full

Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa’s 2012 live stint as frontman for Nasum in the place of the late, lamented Mieszko Talarczyk wasn’t just an honouring of and farewell to one of the greatest bands to have emerged from the turbulent world of grindcore, it was the passing of the baton.

Long regarded as one of the scene’s true heavyweights, Finland’s Rotten Sound have brought genuine rage, one of the most colossal guitar sounds in heavy metal and the ability to press pure adrenaline from the densest of grooves for over two decades, and their first album for eight years is forged from the same sonic cauldron they’ve made their own.

Released via Season Of Mist on March 18, Abuse To Suffer puts HM-2 pedal to the metal over the course of a mere 28 minutes, but its 14 tracks trade blows in a manner that makes Pacific Rim look like a pillow fight, will probably make your stereo crash through the floor and topple governments if anyone has the foresight to play it at a political demonstration.

Thanks to the furious Finns, we are proud, battered and bruised to present Abuse To Suffer in its full, city-levelling glory, so remove any nearby sharp objects, prepare to stomp around like Godzilla with a social consciousness, and warp-spasm with all your might to Abuse To Suffer below!

Bring your battering ram to Rotten Sound’s Facebook page here

And pre-order Abuse To Suffer here!