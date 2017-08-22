Epic black metallers Der Weg Einer Freiheit stream their new album in full

Der Weg Einer Freiheit may be very much a product of the native Würzburg – a Bavarian city known for its baroque and rococo architecture and whose surrounding, abundantly verdant hills no doubt frame a vast and godless sky – but their spiritual home is clearly right on the precipice.

Finisterre, their band’s forthcoming fourth album, due out on Season Of Mist on August 25, finds it greatest dynamic range on the threshold of classic, Emperor-style black metal, the expansive catharsis that makes followers of Wolves In The Throne Room and Deafheaven a bit frisky lying just beyond. But this is also an album that always feels right on the cusp of some rapt, transcendent experience as riffs are buffeted between a vast romantic sweep and transformative, incandescent surges.

Taking their knack for breathless anticipation one step further, the band are streaming their new album in its full, heartwrenching glory – as well as announcing a transformation of their own, as they bid farewell to one of their members and welcome a guitarist to their cause.

“Today we are finally able to present our full new album Finisterre to you. We hope that you will enjoy it! However, we also need to let you know that our long-time guitarist Sascha decided to leave the band to pursue his own musical visions. Whenever possible, he still will be helping us out as a backliner. We thank Sascha for all his dedication and passion to our band and wish him the very best for his future endeavours! We take this opportunity to introduce our new guitarist Nico who has already helped us out as live guitarist for some shows in 2011 and is now joining us fill time. The past three gigs with him including our release show at Summer Breeze went great and we are more than ready to finally unleash Finisterre and see you on tour in September and October!”

Take a deep breath, set your sights on the outer limits and dive into Finisterre below!

