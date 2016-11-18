Dom's Iron Sandwich: Metallica... Hardwired To Self-Destruct

Dom Lawson aka “the idiot that gave St Anger a good review” is back and this time he’s reviewing the biggest metal album of the year – Metallica’s tenth full-length Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. Their first double-album and their first proper release in eight years, it has a lot to live up to.

Clocking in at 77 minutes, which Dom puts down to the band’s “inability to edit their own material”, some of the tracks on the second disc fall short of the mark – notably ManUNkind and the oddly slow Lemmy tribute Murder One. But the album still RIPS, with Dom even describing Atlas, Rise! as his favourite Metallica song since …And Justice For All. In short, he says, it’s “the best thing Metallica have done in a very very long time”.

Here’s why.

