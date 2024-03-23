In December 2013, just a few months before his death at the age of 50, Gwar frontman Dave Brockie – aka Oderus Urungus – sat down with Metal Hammer to talk shrink-wrapped pigs heads, vomit-loving punks and that Jerry Springer episode.

When was the last time you were totally starstruck?

“Obama. I went to the inauguration and although all I could see was a brown speck, I thought, ‘Wow, this could be the start of something new and really awesome.’ Six years later I realise how fucking wrong I was.”

What‘s the weirdest experience you’ve had with a fan?

“I’ll always remember there was a squat in Holland – this bunch of gross, disgusting punk rockers who really loved the idea of GWAR – and they all saved their vomit for a month in a big bucket and let it ferment. Then when we came out on stage they threw it at us because they thought that we would appreciate that. We didn’t. We bring our own vomit, thank you very much.”

What‘s the worst idea you ever came up with?

“Every band I came up with before GWAR.”

What’s the most difficult situation you’ve found yourself in?

“We once played a place in East Germany that had been set up in an abandoned meat-packing factory. When we started to explore the place we found photos of cows being sprayed by anti-radioactive whatever by people in hazard suits. We lost a lot of human slaves that day. We should have got a Geiger counter… or, at the very least, consulted with HR Giger.”

What’s the strangest thing a fan has ever given you?

“One time we received a freaking shrink-wrapped pig’s head in the post. It came from a guy who ran a BBQ shop, who wanted to be our manager of all things, and felt the best way to get the job would be to send us a severed head. He didn’t get the job.”

Have you ever uttered the words: “But don’t you know who I am?”

“Yes. It was after a show and some kid, who had no idea who I was, was giving me shit about GWAR not giving the proper respect to his opening band. The guy was like 6’ 7” and wanted to fight me, so I said to the security, ‘Help me here, I’m about to get my ass kicked.’ They were looking at me like, ‘Why would we help you?’ so I said, ‘Don’t you fucking know who I am? I’m Oderus, damn it!’ And they were like, ‘Sure you are, sir!’”

What’s your most disgusting personal habit?

“I don’t think I have any disgusting personal habits that are that much more disgusting than other people’s disgusting personal habits. I masturbate in my bunk. I try to do it only when the bus is moving though, ’cos I’ve found that some people whacking it really hard will make the bus rock.”

Has your notorious Cuttlefish Of Cthulhu ever got you into trouble?

“I was actually arrested for it once. The local cops in North Carolina had basically targeted this punk rock club and were waiting for an excuse to shut it down, and a GWAR show was just the excuse they needed. During the show I rammed the Cuttlefish Of Cthulhu up this rubber priest’s butt and ejaculated stinky gross cream. After the show I was charged for obscenity and the owner was arrested.”

How was your appearance on the Jerry Springer Show?

“It was great. I mean it was all staged. The mom wasn’t even the kid’s mom. And he wasn’t even a GWAR fan. I didn’t know until after the show when we all were in the same room partying, and the mom was hitting on me and told me, ‘Oh no, they paid me to say I was his mum, I’m an actress.’ All those reality shows – and I’ve done enough to know – they are not reality.”

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever been called?

“A shit musician. A lot of people still think that as well and that’s pathetic. Listen to our albums or come to our show – we tear it up. The whole concept of GWAR would’ve fallen apart after one album if the music was shit.”

Who’s the worst enemy you’ve ever made?

“I guess Rob Zombie hates my guts… All I said is that in Lords Of Salem he’d have done a lot better to get an actress rather than his wife. Sure she’s hot, but she couldn’t act her way through a snotty tissue. So he got all butt-hurt and took money out of my pocket by cancelling a show a few weeks before it was due to happen. You know what Rob, your wife can’t act, and you’re not much of a director either. Considering you owe everything you’ve got to GWAR, go fuck yourself.”

Originally published in Metal Hammer issue 251