Creed played with blastbeats makes listening to Creed 5000% more enjoyable

Everyone has that embarrassing job they want to forget about on their CV. For Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, it’s the time he served in gazillion-selling post-grunge whipping boys Creed, a band who were pretty much Nickelback before Nickleback.

But drummer and all round YouTube funny guy Samus Paulicelli has decided to resurrect Creed from the dustbin of history by adding ‘Dirk Blasts’ – a salute to Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren – to their honking power ballad Higher.

In a short Instagram clip, Samus briefly gives this slice of prime 00s cheese a bit of good old fashioned battery, momentarily turning it into something that doesn’t make you want to slice off your own ears with a meat cleaver.

Sadly, he can’t do much about frontman Scott Stapp’s Eddie Vedder-lite groan. And it’s all over way too soon. But even this brief taster is way more enjoyable than anything Creed actually did themselves.

Check it out below.