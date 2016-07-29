Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week

Alter Bridge – Show Me A Leader

Frontman Myles Kennedy sings fabulously with Slash. Guitarist Mark Tremonti has his own solo operation, Tremonti. But hard rock outfit Alter Bridge is still what unites them, as we’re reminded by this meaty, majestic first taste of their new album (their fifth) The Last Hero, which hits shelves in October.

Blackberry Smoke – Waiting For The Thunder

The Georgia fivesome continue their happy relationship with UK label Earache, as they prepare to launch their second record with them – their fifth overall, called Like An Arrow, from which this head-shaker is taken. Heavier and a bit less ‘yee-haw country’ than a lot of their previous work, Waiting For The Thunder is straight-up rock’n’roll with a truckload of ballsy riffage and a Southern-cut chorus.

The Pineapple Thief – In Exile

2014’s Magnolia was sublime, as was frontman Bruce Soord’s self-titled solo debut last year. Now, joined by drumming ninja Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson), they seem poised to up their game again with this commanding, quietly sad exercise in modern progressive rock – as Bruce has said, “a song about estrangement”.

The Lounge Kittens – Africa (Toto cover)

If the idea of a glamorous, lounge-style vocal harmony trio doing Africa seems needless and horrifying (and if we’re honest, we thought it did) think again. The Kittens’ take on this immortal Toto classic is a treat; stylishly downbeat and pretty, not cringey. A worthy addition to their catalogue of schmoozed-up pop punk and metal covers.

Field Mouse – The Order Of Things

A sunny, breezy hybrid of dream pop and ‘90s grunge sensibilities, this new one from US foursome Field Mouse (taken from new album Episodic, out on August 5) evokes the kind of summer you’d like to have (i.e. the one involving cool coastal drives in open-topped cars, not sunburn in North London).

Rooney – Why

Robert Schwartzman (aka the driving force behind Rooney, and brother of actor Jason Schwartzman) does ‘bittersweet’ extremely well, as he proves in this gauzy, summery highlight from new album Washed Away – so adorable yet melancholy we don’t know whether to crawl away and cry or frolic on a beach somewhere.

Crobot – Not For Sale

The pot-addled Pennsylvania foursome are back in furious, funky form with this new video for Not For Sale – a hearty highlight from upcoming album Welcome To Fat City. Beefy, groovy and monstrously good fun, it’s the perfect track with which to stick it to The Man. Or just head-bang your brains out.

The Cadillac Three – Graffiti (Live At Abbey Road)

Hey look, it’s the Cadillac Three! At Abbey Road! As the release of their new album Bury Me In My Boots draws closer, the Nashville roots n’ rock trio reveal the first in a series of live tracks cut at the legendary London studio. Laced with Springsteen-esque sophistication, Graffiti also happens to be one of the album’s high points. Happy weekend peoples!