Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

This week’s Tracks of the Week feature ship-wrecks, prophets, wizards and a Mexican. Go mental.

Hawk Eyes - The Ballad Of Michael McGlue Shouty post-hardcore bludgeoners they might be at times, but here this Leeds crew craft a rather good tune around the sinking of Edwardian coal steamer, the SS Marlay. It’s a true story: Hawk Eyes vocalist Paul Astick’s great grandfather was the master of the vessel - tragically going down with his ship, the tale is spun by sole survivor McGlue.

Andre Antunes - Get Lucky This has been all over the Internet this week, and while covers of Daft Punk’s summer hit are as common as flies on a dead dog in the midday sun, once can’t help but be impressed by young Andre as he solos along in the style of Brian May, Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen and others. Slick.

Beth Hart - Might As Well Smile Top-notch blues-soul from Beth Hart, owner of a voice so powerful it could be used to guide container ships through choppy seas. This comes from new album Better Than Home, which is out April 13.

Iron Reagan - Miserable Failure Okay, so this isn’t hot off the press, but you gotta give a battered thumbs up to Richmond, Virginia’s cheeky thrash scamps for putting a smile on our faces and making us want to dig out some Suicidal Tendencies, DRI and Lawnmower Deth this weekend. Oh, and pals Red Fang make an appearance too.

Danko Jones - Do You Wanna Rock We always want to rock, but it’s a still a question worth asking. Bonus: there’s an awful lot of snogging in this video.

Crobot - Wizards Currently on tour with Black Label Society, Crobot are showing signs of being one of those next-big-things acts that might break through and actually become a next big thing. Wizards has a riff that could rip paint off brickwork, but there’s a beating heart of purest melody at its core.

Black Rainbows - The Prophet

Is there are more multinational genre of rock than Psych? Probably, but we can’t think of any at the moment. Black Rainbows are from Italy, The Prophet is a song of purest freakery, the album’s out in April, and we’re tempted by the limited edition yellow splatter vinyl.

GZA Genius - The Mexican This isn’t the sort of thing we’d normally feature, but if you’re a fan of Tom Morello and his wibbly-wobbly guitar technique, you’ll find much to enjoy here as Tom wibbles and wobbles all over the solo on this cover by the Wu Tang Clan’s GZA. The original song, by English rockers Babe Ruth, is a bona-fide classic.