Class Of 2015: The New Generation Of Rock Stars

‘Rock is dead’ has been the clarion call for the last few years. Rubbish. Rock has never been healthier than it is in 2015. And to prove it, we’ve brought together 21 bands who are leading the revolution. Some you’ll be familiar with, some will be new to you – at least for now. But trust us when we say that the future is safe in their hands…
TR+ extended interview – class of 2015: rival sons
TR+ Extended Interview - Class Of 2015: Dan Patlansky & Aaron Keylock
Class Of 2015: Blackberry Smoke & The Temperance Movement
Class Of 2015: H.e.a.t & We Are Harlot
Class Of 2015: Vintage Trouble
Class Of 2015: Messenger & Sweet Billy Pilgrim
Class Of 2015: Black Stone Cherry
Black Stone Cherry: A Year In The Life
Class Of 2015: The Cadillac Three & Graveltones
Class Of 2015: Blues Pills & Von Hertzen Brothers