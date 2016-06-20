Capcom rumoured to be showing Resident Evil 7 at E3

Jordan Amaro, designer on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and the cancelled Guillermo Del Toro collaboration Silent Hills, has reportedly joined Capcom to work on Resident Evil 7.

Games industry analyst Dr Serkin Toto has reported on Twitter that Amaro is now working on the next game in the Resident Evil series which is as yet unannounced.

Toto also indicated that Capcom’s plan is to abandon the more action-oriented approach of Resident Evil 5 and 6 in favour of a more horror-centric approach inspired by the feel of the early titles in the series.

He also believes that Capcom will be giving the world a first look at Resident Evil 7 at the E3 expo in Los Angeles at the beginning of June.