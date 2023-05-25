4 brilliant new metal bands you need to hear this month

Festival season is almost here! Come rain or shine, over the next few weeks the fields of England, Europe and the US will start filling with massive events that will bring rock and metal fans out in their thousands.

Yes, we'll be seeing the likes of Ghost, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica make triumphant comebacks, but perhaps even more exciting is the prospect of a heap of new bands making their mark in an ever-changing rock and metal landscape.

That in mind, as we do every month, we've scouted high and low to find you the very best new acts from across the metal and alternative spectrum, coming up with everything from the mysterious masked nu metal revivalists BLACKGOLD to cybergrind pioneers Thotcrime in our quest to find the most exciting new acts out there.

At the bottom of the page you'll find a huge playlist featuring the latest records from all of our picks, so feel free to dive in and explore the diverse sonic landscapes to your heart's content. Happy listening!

Blackgold

Blackgold frontman Spookz is enthusing to us about the quality of 90s music, over a Zoom call, when another figure steps into the room behind him. “Who’s that?” asks his girlfriend as she places a cup of tea next to the singer.

“It’s Metal Hammer!” he calls back. You might think this is an unnecessary detail, but Spookz is sporting a black-and-gold face mask that conceals his identity, and even the ‘unintended’ interruption of a cup of tea from Mrs. Spookz – we didn’t catch her name – sees her pop up in a balaclava. Say what you want about the UK nu metal revivalists, they know how to leave a lasting impression.

“Metal has only got itself to blame for not being as big as it used to be,” Spookz says. “When Slipknot and Limp Bizkit were first coming up it was larger than life and fun, but now it’s all a bit serious. We’re trying to bring that vibe back, because, let’s be honest, it was the best.”

Blackgold are certainly evocative of metal’s most bonkers era. Spookz has a big, brash personality and their music is delightfully OTT, with phat riffs and crotch-thrusting grooves underpinning his bawdy, barrelling, hip hop-style vocals.

“People look down on this style,” snorts Spookz. “But get ’em in a rock club and they can’t stop but dance and sing along. That’s what we want to inspire.”

The band will have plenty of chances this year, as they are set to appear at Download in June, following a lucrative spot supporting their idols Limp Bizkit on their April UK tour.

“I can’t wait!” Spookz enthuses, bouncing around on his chair. “They’re the band we all look up to. We can’t wait to get in front of that crowd and show them what we’re made of. We have big plans…” Stephen Hill

Volume 2 is out now

Sounds Like: Nu metal at its most obnoxiously, unapologetic catchy best

For Fans Of: Limp Bizkit, Hollywood Undead, (Hed)pe

Listen To: I Ain’t Goin Out Like That

Thotcrime

Thotcrime are devilishly unpredictable. Their latest album, D1G1T4L_DR1FT, is an outpouring of sonic disorientation, dead-set on giving you genre whiplash; one moment you’re blasted with neon-spattered cybergrind, before suddenly being faced with Britney Spears dipping her toe into a pool of djent.

“Sometimes we’ll be like, ‘Oh, this section sounds like Napalm Death… what if we go into Skrillex?” producer K. Salmon laughs. “If a track sounds like it’s obviously building up to a mathcore climax, we’ll cut to a hyperpop chorus - we’ll do the total opposite.”

Formed over Discord, the international collective’s unabashed creative freedom oozes digital nostalgia. In the same way creatives flooded Myspace with genre-blind anthems back in the 2000s, whatever sound you’re craving - be that sugary-sweet glitchpop, rabid metalcore or thumping, club-worthy EDM - Thotcrime have got you covered.

“We make a point to not be a ‘meme band’, but I love that we can be goofy,” vocalist Hayleyy Sparxx tells us. “There’s the tension built by spoken word… then we’ll also have a dog bark that pans through your head before a breakdown. I love the juxtaposition.”

“Even with tracks like Central Dogma - the left and right channels are never playing the guitar riffs at the same time,” K. adds. “It’s ping-ponging for the entire song, and feels like such a trip, like being in the middle of a warzone. With our music, it’s got to be exciting - otherwise, what’s the fucking point?” Emily Swingle

D1G1T4L_DR1FT is out now via Prosthetic

Sounds Like: Gloriously glitchy Myspace-core, bristling with 8-bit breakdowns and cybergrind ferocity

For Fans Of: iwrestled abearonce, 100 gecs, The Callous Daoboys

Listen To: Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria

Ten56.

When Aaron Matts left French metalcore veterans Betraying The Martyrs last year, he thought his career was over. “I thought that just might be the end of me as a musician,” he tells us.

It was only a chance message from Uneven Structure drummer Arnaud Verrier that changed things. “He said he wanted to be in a jazz band,” Aaron laughs. “I said, ‘Why not just do a really heavy band instead?’ it was only a joke, but he was into it.”

The result is Ten56., a group that finally reflects Aaron’s musical passion: music that is, first and foremost, heavy as fuck. “I didn’t want to be remembered as the guy who did the Disney cover [Let It Go]!” smiles Aaron. “This was always what I wanted to do. I love bands like Emmure, and I wanted to play in a band that really went for the heaviest thing possible. I’d tried to do it before, but this is the music I love.”

So far, the reaction shows that fans of his previous work are well onboard, with Ten56. racking up more than eight million streams on Spotify alone – even though they have only released EPs thus far, with the latest, Downer Part.2, landing back in January.

“I’ve been blown away,” Aaron says, puffing out his cheeks. “I’ve had so many comments saying, ‘This is what we’ve always wanted to hear from you.’ I really think this is the band I’ll be remembered for.” Stephen Hill

Downer Part.2 is out now via Out Of Line

Sounds Like: Classic metalcore with no frills; melody and soft parts are replaced by pure aggression

For Fans Of: Emmure, Alpha Wolf, After The Burial

Listen To: RLS

Euphrosyne

Combining snarling blasts of black metal, anthemic pop hooks and expanses of prog-informed ambience, Greek metallers Euphrosyne certainly aren’t shy about mixing things up.

What’s startling, though, is how seamlessly it’s all come together for such a young act: founding members Efi Eva (vocals) and Alex Despotidis (guitar) kickstarted the project in 2019 and only fleshed it out to full-band status in 2021.

“It may sound crazy, but everything came very naturally,” says Efi of the effortless blend of sounds found on Keres, their debut EP. “The different musical genres we’re into can certainly be a trap, because it’s challenging to combine all the things you have in your head if you want to avoid it sounding like a mess. Though, now that I think about it, even this could have its charm…”

Despite being named after Greek mythology’s female death spirits, Keres conveys a positive message about personal redemption and liberation. “We want everyone to recognise their own fears, nightmares and visions through our music and face them,” explains Efi. “We want them to know that we’ve all gone through the same things, and no one is really alone in this.” Alex Deller

Keres is out now via Clean Records

Sounds Like: A black metal smash-and-grab that isn’t afraid to flex its jazz, pop or prog muscles

For Fans Of: Deafheaven, Hexis, Oathbreaker

Listen To: When My Fears Conquered All