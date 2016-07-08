Blue Öyster Cult celebrate 40 years of 'Agents Of Fortune' with live shows

Last summer the band’s first UK appearance for many years was at the Ramblin’ Man Fair. How did you enjoy that experience?

It was very pleasurable. It’s always good to come over to your country and play a little bit, and there was no shortage of bands of our own age group to hang out with!

This tour sees a revision of Agents Of Fortune in its entirety. Does it seem possible that the album is now forty years old?

Not really. We did this same show a couple of times back in April and until then I hadn’t listened to that album in at least thirty years, I’d even forgotten I sang certain songs. But I think it stands up well.

Will you play it in one big chunk?

It’ll be Agents Of Fortune as recorded at the start, followed by a five-minute break and then a regular BÖC current-day show.

You’re bringing along original drummer Albert Bouchard, an absentee since the mid-eighties. How will he feature in the show?

He’s going to be up front playing guitar in most of the Agents set.

**By the time this is published, Albert and his bass-playing brother Joe, a member during two spells, will have joined the band for a show at BB King’s in New York to honour original member Allen Lanier, who died in 2013. **

At that show we’ll be playing songs we’ve never before played live. Joe is participating in that because it’s a charity event, with proceeds going to the American Lung Association.

Besides London you’re also playing what will be your first ever show in Ireland.

Isn’t that incredible? I’ve no idea why we’ve never played Ireland before. This is supposition on my part: maybe it has to do with the political problems of the past. I guess things are quieter.

Curse Of The Hidden Mirror is now fifteen years old. Will there ever be another BÖC album?

I have no answer to that. The best answer I can give is that I’m open-minded.

But would you like there to be one?

Again, there’s no answer. I’ve just been reading an interview with Roger Daltrey, who says he won’t record again because he doesn’t want the results stolen from him. I feel the same way.

Blue Öyster Cult play in Dublin on July 29 and London 24 hours later.

