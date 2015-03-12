Billy Corgan's metal moment with Judas Priest

Speaking to Classic Rock at the Soundwave Festival in Australia, Billy Corgan talks about why genres should be ignored, mixing new songs with the old, and the problems of festival scheduling.

“I’m playing after Judas Priest, which is a crime,” says Corgan. “I should go to some kind of court for that and be punished, because we should be opening for Judas Priest. They’re out there, facing the sun, and Rob’s got his metal gear on, melting like the wicked witch. Anyone else would have acquiesced to the heat, but Rob, being the Metal God that he is, just powered on.”