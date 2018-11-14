Axl Rose and Benny Hill mashed up as cruel inevitability of internet continues

Years from now, as the few remaining humans squat amidst the landscape's glowing embers, huddled together for warmth as the winds bite and the wolves howl, they'll try and figure out when it all went wrong.

Some may talk politics. Some will talk of climate change. And others will think back to November 12, 2018, when a YouTuber by the name of Andy Rehfeldt uploaded a mash-up of the theme from Benny Hill and Guns N' Roses' classic Welcome To The Jungle to the internet.

The internet promised so much. It would put democracy in the hands of regular folk, they said.

Do you remember? A Utopian future was heralded, where all the world's information would be freely available at the touch of a button. Where people across the globe could exchange ideas without censorship or fear of being coerced into conformity. Where a benign, ever-growing network of computers would bring people and machines together through artificial intelligence.

And look at where it's got us. Benny fucking Hill. And Axl fucking Rose. Twisted together forever in some kind of grotesque, hellish alchemy.

Well done, everyone.