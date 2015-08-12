Yo La Tengo: Stuff Like That There

A companion piece, a quarter of a century later to 1990’s Fakebook, this album mixes covers with several new tracks and re-recordings of album tracks and once again sees the trio reuniting with original guitarist Dave Schramm.

In the intervening years few bands have been as richly prolific or as multi-faceted encompassing dozens of genres, collaborations and side projects. Here, folk and country is at the fore with upright bass and reverb twang adding to a subterranean, blissed-out vibe.

Most successful of the covers is a version of The Cure’s Friday I’m In Love, with Georgia Hubley’s Nico-esque vocals transporting Robert Smith’s poppiest track to a 1967 New York basement. Ira Kaplan meanwhile channels his inner Townes Van Zandt with the addition of some lush pedal steel guitar on new track Awhileaway, while old Detroit soul tune I Can Feel The Ice Melting switchbacks into strung-out skiffle.

Weird, beautiful music to get lost in space – or at least a hammock – to.

