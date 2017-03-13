Wiegedood - De Doden Hebben Het Goed II album review

Catharsis is key for Belgium’s Wiegedood and on their second full-length the band create a perceptible, simmering anger that allows them to work through the devastation of life, death and everything in between. Ontzielling opens up the album on furious vocals that counteract the frequently gorgeous, melodic guitars and belie the wrath emanating from all other corners. It’s a trope used to startling effect throughout. In any record you’re often waiting for that jaw-dropping moment where everything comes together in a perfect amalgamation of sound and emotion and the time where you can truly say, “Holy shit, this is incredible.” That moment comes during the title track. Beginning on quieter sounds and hidden screams, the song soon switches tack completely and incorporates a stomping, low beat and deep vocal runs that are unlike anything the group have done before. It’s a moment that gives De Doden… II flight and pushes Wiegedood’s brand of modern black metal further from their peers.