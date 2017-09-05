Triggerfinger - Colossus album review

The problem with the previous four Triggerfinger albums is that they tried but failed to capture their essential live energy. This time, though, they’ve gone for a different approach. It feels like a studio record, rather than a collection of songs played live in a studio confine. And it works.

The Belgian trio’s off-kilter, perverse representation of rock’n’roll shines through, and nowhere better than on instrumental closer Wollensak Walk. But, thanks to producer Mitchell Froom, what is right to the fore is the band’s ability to write thoughtful, moody songs which sound like Stray Cats channelling The Cult, as Danko Jones strums in a corner.

From the country bounce of the title track, through the slow smooching Afterglow and the Faces-inspired strut of Bring Me Back A Live One, Triggerfinger are having fun, and in the process have succeeded in the challenge to deliver a convincing set of studio performances.