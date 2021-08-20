Tricks On My Mind by Sweet Crisis: a debut of great depth and quality

Nothing to do with running out of Haribos or accidentally scratching your vintage copy of Desolation Boulevard, Sweet Crisis are one of those bands so wonderfully steeped in classic rock tradition it’s enough to bring a little tear of joy to your eye.

Sounding completely fresh and modern yet shot through with the spirit of Free and Bad Company, Tricks On My Mind features spanking upbeat rockers like Loosen Up, One Way Traffic and the cracking title track.

It deftly changes gears and pace with sumptuously bluesy tunes like Black Magic, Misty Haze and the majestic Love Me Like Sugar, and on immense closer Living Life On The Edge guitarist Piers Mortimer really lets go.

‘If it ain’t got soul, I don’t want to know,’ Leo Robarts sings on Ain’t Got Soul (natch). And there’s absolutely no shortage of that on this record, fuelling a stylishly accomplished debut of great depth and quality.