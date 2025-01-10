You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

These are good times for Mark Tremonti. The Creed reunion has turned out to be wildly successful, and at the time of writing the members haven’t fallen out again. His almost self-titled solo band won’t be eclipsing the mothership, but he’s cooking up a head of steam.

Like its five predecessors, The End Will Show Us How is all about the riffs, and each of the dozen tracks is based on a gigantic one, whether it’s Now That I’ve Made It’s Sabbath-like underpinning, or the more thrash-based heroics of Nails.

Over this, Tremonti adds classic metal vocals, a big chorus or two, and some thunderous drumming from Ryan Bennett high in the mix.

It’s not wholly one-paced, and when All The Wicked Things opens with near stadium-house keyboards before going all Alter Bridge, Tremonti may have found a way to expand his palette.