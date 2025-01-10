"Each of the dozen tracks is based on a gigantic riff": Mark Tremonti finds a way to expand his palette on The End Will Show Us How

The End Will Show Us How is the sixth album from Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti's side-project

Tremonti: The End Will Show cover art
(Image: © Napalm)

These are good times for Mark Tremonti. The Creed reunion has turned out to be wildly successful, and at the time of writing the members haven’t fallen out again. His almost self-titled solo band won’t be eclipsing the mothership, but he’s cooking up a head of steam.

Like its five predecessors, The End Will Show Us How is all about the riffs, and each of the dozen tracks is based on a gigantic one, whether it’s Now That I’ve Made It’s Sabbath-like underpinning, or the more thrash-based heroics of Nails.

Over this, Tremonti adds classic metal vocals, a big chorus or two, and some thunderous drumming from Ryan Bennett high in the mix.

It’s not wholly one-paced, and when All The Wicked Things opens with near stadium-house keyboards before going all Alter Bridge, Tremonti may have found a way to expand his palette.

