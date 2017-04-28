Tim Blake - Reissues album review

Tim Blake is an individual. A keyboard player who has always refused to follow the whims of others, preferring to take his own risks. With both Gong and Hawkwind, he has made his mark in bands who’ve been pioneering in their pursuit of psychedelic sounds. But it’s Blake’s solo output that truly marks his path.

Crystal Machine (7⁄ 10 ) was released in 1977, and displayed his ability to delve into the sphere of ambient music without getting lost, as happens to others. This new edition also has both sides of the rare Spanish single Synthese Intemporel.

A year later, Blake’s New Jerusalem (8⁄ 10 ) is arguably his finest solo work. It has a left-field quality that manages to be both accessible yet also darkly disturbing. And you’ll also get the ’79 Waterfalls In Space album, first issued on cassette.

Magick (6⁄ 10 ) followed in 1991. While it’s a little too disjointed to stand as a masterpiece, nonetheless Blake still certainly creates enthralling moments.

Finally, The Tide Of The Century (6⁄ 10 ), from 2000, again shows that Blake had a unique vision on his own music, one that set him apart as a creative master.

These four albums underline that Tim Blake has always been worthwhile.